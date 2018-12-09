PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has enrolled a record number of students for the third consecutive year, with freshmen at the Pullman campus leading the surge.

The university has a total of 31,478 students across its campuses and other locations for the fall semester, which began August 20. That is an increase of 864 students, or 2.8 percent, compared to last year’s increase of 1.6 percent.

The bulk of the increase is on the Pullman campus, which has 736 more new students compared to last year. That is an increase of 3.6 percent. WSU Pullman’s freshman class alone increased by 604 students to 4,543, a 15.3 percent jump from last year.

Here’s a look at each of the campuses:

• WSU Pullman – Total enrollment of 21,022 graduate and undergraduate students, a 3.6 percent increase over 2017.

• WSU Vancouver – Overall enrollment edged up 0.9 percent to 3,577 despite a slight drop in the number of first-year students, 375 compared to last year’s 384.

• WSU Tri-Cities – Total enrollment dropped 5 percent to 1,841.

• WSU Spokane – Led by continued growth of the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, total enrollment increased 3.8 percent to 1,677.

• WSU Everett – The newest of the university’s campuses had the largest percentage increase, 23.9 percent, bringing total enrollment to 275.

• WSU Global Campus – Total enrollment climbed 2.6 percent to 3,086 students.

Enrollment among ethnically diverse students hit 30 percent systemwide, up from 29.1 percent last fall. Tri-Cities has the most diverse campus, at 41.9 percent.

82.1 percent of Washington State University’s students comes from within Washington state.

