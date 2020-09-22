See which Washington school districts have announced in-person learning plan

Some schools have already created tentative plans to return students back to the classrooms for in-person learning, or a hybrid model for returning.

A majority of schools in western Washington have opted to start the 2020-21 school year remotely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As coronavirus cases continue to generally decrease in the state, some schools have already created tentative plans to return students back to the classrooms for in-person learning or a hybrid learning plan:

Puyallup School District

Puyallup School District students will begin to return to in-person instruction beginning Sept. 28 if Pierce County continues to meet COVID-19 targets set by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and state Department of Health, the district said on its website.

The phased approach will start with offering a hybrid in-person schedule to the most vulnerable students first:

Special education and developmental preschool: On Sept. 28, small groups of self-contained special education students including developmental preschool, secondary McKinney Vento students will return on a reduced schedule which will be communicated directly to families by their schools and teachers.

K-1st grade: On Oct. 6, students in grades K-1 would return to in-person instruction four days a week, with Mondays in a Continuous (Distance) Learning from home model.

Grades 2-6: Starting Oct. 13, students in grades 2-6 would return to a hybrid in-person A/B schedule two days a week—either Tuesday and Thursday OR Wednesday and Friday, with Mondays in a Continuous (Distance) Learning from home model.



Junior and Senior High: No sooner than Nov. 3, secondary students in junior and senior high schools would return to a hybrid in-person A/B schedule two days a week—either Tuesday and Thursday or Wednesday and Friday, with Mondays in a Continuous (Distance) Learning from home model.

The district advises parents to review the PSD Reopening Playbook as the district prepares for a hybrid in-person learning model

Tacoma Public Schools

Tacoma Public Schools announced plans to return students to the classroom starting Sept. 28.

Preschoolers and kindergarteners will go back first, with preschoolers attending school on a reduced schedule and kindergarten students attending school four days per week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Elementary special education students in self-contained classes in kindergarten through fifth grade will return to in-person learning four days a week, with Wednesdays spent learning virtually from home.

It should be noted that students in the first and second grade will not attend school in person on Sept. 28 as the school initially planned. Those students will continue remote learning.

The district will announce more details—including some important health and safety requirements—to families during the upcoming week.