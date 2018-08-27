VANCOUVER, Wash. — Four of eight school districts in Southwest Washington have reached agreements, ending labor standoffs that delayed the start of school for thousands of students.

The Vancouver, Camas, Hockinson and Ridgefield school districts all reached tentative agreements Sunday night and Monday morning. Classes in the Camas, Hockinson and Ridgefield school districts began Tuesday, Sept. 4. Vancouver Public Schools classes began on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Negotiations are ongoing in four other districts — Battle Ground, Evergreen, Longview and Washougal — that have yet to reach agreements.

Here's a look at the latest information for each district. This list will be updated each day.

Battle Ground Public Schools

The latest: Battle Ground Public Schools has announced classes are canceled Friday, Sept. 7. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Number of days lost so far: 7

Contract proposal from the district

Camas School District

The latest: They have a deal. The Camas School District and Camas Education Association achieved a tentative agreement Sunday. The CEA voted on formal approval on Labor Day, and school started as scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Number of days lost: 0

“A first-year teacher in their first year will be making a little over $50,000 and a teacher with 16 years of experience and roughly two masters degrees will be making a little over $97,000 a year and that’s total compensation,” said Camas Education Association lead negotiator Mark Gardner, who is also a high school teacher.

Evergreen Public Schools

The latest: Evergreen Public Schools announced that classes are canceled Friday, Sept. 7. The first day of school was initially scheduled be Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Number of days lost so far: 8

Hockinson School District

The latest: Classes in the Hockinson School District started Tuesday, Sept. 4 after a settlement. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Number of days lost: 3

“We appreciate our community’s patience during these negotiations and their enthusiastic support for education in Hockinson,” Superintendent Sandra Yager said in a prepared statement. “We are eager to welcome our staff and students back to school and to embark on another exciting school year.”

Longview Public Schools

The latest: Longview Public Schools announced that classes are canceled on Friday, Sept. 7. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Number of days lost so far: 7

Ridgefield School District

The latest: The Ridgefield School District started class on Sept. 4 after a settlement was reached. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Number of days lost: 3

"A big thank you to the bargaining team members on both sides and an equally big thank you to our community for their patience during the process. We can't wait to see you on Tuesday," the Ridgefield district announced on its Facebook page.

Vancouver Public Schools

The latest: Vancouver Public Schools are scheduled to start classes on Wednesday, Sept. 5 after a settlement was announced. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Number of days lost: 4

The deal reportedly included a 12.5 percent salary increase. It passed with 93 percent approval.

Washougal School District

The latest: The Washougal School District on Thursday said the Washougal Association of Educators ratified a two-year contract. School will start on Friday, Sept. 7. The first day of class was supposed to be Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Number of days lost so far: 7

WHY ARE TEACHERS STRIKING?

So why are they striking now, and why are they asking for such large increases?

According to a spokesperson with the Washington Education Association, it was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to ask for a big pay increase, and retain qualified teachers after years of underfunding by the state.

It all started with the McCleary court decision in 2012, that found Washington wasn't doing enough to fund education. Since then, the state legislature has approved billions of dollars to fund schools, including $2 billion that would go directly to teacher salaries.

The funding for each school district was being negotiated on a local level, and the Washington Education Association says they have negotiated salary increases in more than 30 districts.

