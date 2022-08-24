Washington state's wine education programs produce industry leaders

Washington is the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S. and produces thousands of industry leaders thanks to education programs across the region.

SEATTLE — If you're interested in growing grapes and studying the art of winemaking, you do not have to leave Washington state to get your degree or certification.

Washington is the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S., according to WashingtonWine.org. It has also produced thousands of industry leaders thanks to education programs across the state.

Below are a few of the programs across Washington state:

Cori Omundson already had an established career in marketing, but her passion for wine and wine-pairing "aged" and she could not ignore a calling anymore.

“At one point, I was in Walla Walla sitting at a winery outside, and it had been a weekend talking to winemakers and having a great time," Omundson said. "I was like, ‘I have to be a winemaker. There's no, there's no choice about this.’"

Not long after that moment, Omundson enrolled in the Northwest Wine Academy (NWWA) at South Seattle College.

Omundson said many of her classmates were non-traditional college students like herself.

Even though Omundson is a recent graduate of the NWWA, her past professors said she is already making her mark on the industry with the launch of Rising Wines Collective. Omundson founded the company and then brought in Sandra Everingham as a co-founder. Everingham invested in the company and leads the winery relations and inventory.

The company focuses on delivering wines directly to doorsteps.

"We have two of our own brands, Street Vine and Maxine Lilly," Omundson said. "We also exclusively carry small production wines.”

The NWWA may not be located in what Washingtonians consider "wine country," but adjunct professor Leonard Rees said it's likely one of your favorite wines is made by or linked to one of their alumni.

"We have winemakers working in Virginia, Arizona, California, you know, and all across the state," Reed explained. "Anybody can start with really good grapes and make a bad wine, it takes a really good winemaker to start with good grapes and make a great wine.”

Reed said what sets the NWWA apart from other programs is that it's the only "working and teaching" winery of its kind in western Washington. He said students learn the hands-on winemaking process, sales and marketing, and food and wine pairing.

Reed said running into sommeliers or winery owners who were once his students is what makes him most proud.

The NWWA is proud of its annual wine production. Each year, students produce original wines, up to 1,000 cases a year.

Those NWWA wines win prestigious awards, and they're served to those who attend tasting events hosted at the academy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the tasting bar and outdoor seating area would be buzzing, according to the NWWA.

The events allow students to pour wines and share what they've learned with those who are tasting. The academy said it plans to bring back the in-person events soon.

Omundson said her time at the academy inspired the mission of her business.