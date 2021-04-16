Washington's universities consider requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students

Here's where Washington state's biggest schools stand on the issue of whether or not to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students.

SEATTLE — Washington’s universities and colleges are weighing whether to require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they can return to their classrooms in the fall.

University of Washington

UW said its leaders are consulting with state and county health agencies, as well as other schools, and will likely make a decision by June 1.

"The University expects everyone in the UW community who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so," the university said on its website.

Washington State University

WSU said it’s actively discussing a possible requirement for the fall semester.

The university said any mandate would likely include exemptions for existing medical conditions and religious objections.

“While there are a number of legal and logistical considerations that need to be resolved, we believe they can all be appropriately addressed,” WSU told KING 5.

Western Washington University

WWU told KING 5 its leaders decided to not recommend mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff, and faculty, although the university said it strongly encourages them.

Seattle Pacific University

SPU said it has not made a final decision on a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The university said a campus task force is reviewing CDC and state recommendations and hopes to make a decision in the next few weeks.

Seattle University

SU will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students who want to return to classroom learning in the fall. Students must register their vaccination status with the university.

SU says it will work with international students and others who are unable to be vaccinated before arriving in the fall, and will also allow religious and medical exemptions.