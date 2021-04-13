Washington state Legislature approves ban on Native American school mascots

On a 90-8 vote, the House concurred with changes made by the Senate. The ban would take effect Jan. 1.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature approved a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos, and team names at most public schools.

Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but they would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year.