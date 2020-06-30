Washington schools are innovating to meet the needs of students

SEATTLE — When school opens this fall, we know masks and social distancing will be part of the classroom norm. Individual districts will need to work out how students will attend: in person, online or hybrid.

Chris Reykdal, Washington State Superintendent says he's spent time talking with students, parents, and staff and says schools need to find even more ways to innovate, "For students in your own community, have your face to face model and maybe on a permanent basis, create some opportunities for more distance learning for students who really thrive on that. So we're innovating out of this, and we're getting better and stronger out of this."