The University of Washington is again a top institution among world rankings.

That's according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

UW ranked number 14 in the world and number 3 in U.S. public universities on the latest list.

"These rankings speak to the incredible impact of our faculty, students, and alumni whose work is opening doors to new cures and treatments and a greater understanding of everything from systems of government to the farthest reaches of the cosmos," UW President Ana Mari Cauce said.

Shanghai Ranking Consultancy began to publish rankings 10 years ago.

The consultancy calculates its rankings based on a university’s external recognition which includes alumni and faculty winning major awards; number of highly cited researchers employed; and the number of papers published and cited.

