19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship

SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet.

Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom.

Sammamish local David Chen started studying at UW when he was 14 years old. He studied microbiology and informatics (data science). During his studies, he also conducted research on cancer immunotherapies at the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center.

"We take patient immune cells and give it back to them," Chen said. "It often fails and we're trying to understand why that occurs. Especially for pancreatic cancer, which is especially deadly."

"Daniel Chen is special," said Ed Taylor, Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs at UW. "He's a talented, talented young man."

Taylor said there are around 40 Marshall Scholars chosen each year in the United States.

Chen also studied long COVID-19 by investigating T and B cell behaviors and autoimmune patients at the Institute of Systems Biology Health Lab.

He has published and co-published multiple scientific articles based on his research.

"The Marshall Scholarship will help support me to do my studies at Cambridge and what I really hope to do with it is establish some kind of long-term collaboration with the lab or organizations over there and come back here and do an MB/PhD, so I can be a Physician-Scientist," Chen said.