SEATTLE — For the third year in a row, the University of Washington has won the title of the world’s most innovative public university, according to an annual ranking by Reuters and Clarivate Analytics.

The institution also ranked No. 5 among all universities, public and private, with Stanford taking the top spot.

The list considered factors including patent filings and research paper citations to determine which educational institutions did the most to “advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.” The U.S. dominated the list overall, with 46 of the top 100 institutions.

More on Geekwire.com.

RELATED: UW ranks among top universities in the world

RELATED: UW Medicine receives $50 million donation to create brain institute