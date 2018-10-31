The University of Washington remains one of the top universities across the U.S. and more than 60 other countries, according to U.S. News & World Report.
U.S. News & World Report ranked UW as the 10th best "Global University." It is second among U.S. institutions.
The top 1,250 schools were ranked.
“Once again, it’s great to see the University of Washington recognized for the impact of our scholarship and research. This ranking is a tribute to the opportunities we seek to create for the talented students learning at our public institution,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement.
The following areas of study ranked in the top 25 of the report:
- Microbiology (No. 4)
- Pharmacology and toxicology (No. 4)
- Geosciences (No. 5)
- Clinical medicine (No. 6)
- Molecular biology and genetics (No. 8)
- Social sciences and public health (No. 8)
- Immunology (No. 10)
- Biology and biochemistry (No. 11)
- Neuroscience and behavior (No. 21)
- Materials science (No. 25)
- Physics (No. 24)
The Best Global Universities methodology measures the global and regional research reputation and academic research performance of a university. For the overall rankings, publications, citations, and collaboration are factored in.