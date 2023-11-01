University of Idaho students say they feel 'supported' as they return to campus following Kohberger arrest

The University of Idaho says it will continue to offer counseling and security on campus as students mourn the loss of four classmates.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Most University of Idaho students resumed classes Wednesday, following winter break and returning for the first time since an arrest in the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

"I feel pretty good, we've had a lot of extra campus security and I think we all feel a lot safer knowing that person is now at least in custody and everything like that," student Kobi Dooley said. "There's a lot of good services, the counseling center, there's a lot of support for us here, and I think the college did a good job coming together."

The University of Idaho said campus security and resources ,such as counseling and classes in self-defense, would continue.

In a letter, University of Idaho President Scott Green thanked Moscow police, the Idaho State Police and law enforcement partners for their hard work and security assistance. Green recognized Idaho Governor Brad Little for the state's financial assistance, and thanked the nation for its outpouring of support.

"While we cannot bring back Maddie, Kaylee, Xana and Ethan, we can thoughtfully and purposefully carry their legacy forward in the work we do," Green wrote. "The next few months will be tough on their friends and families as the legal system begins the process of publicly prosecuting these crimes to bring justice. Let’s keep them in our thoughts and prayers and continue to stand #vandalstrong."

The next legal proceeding in the case is a status conference set for Jan. 12 at 8 a.m.

In the meantime, students are focused on healing together, and standing strong as a campus community.