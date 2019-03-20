A trade program for young adults in Tacoma could help address a shortage of skilled workers.

YouthBuild Tacoma and Goodwill announced 44 new student scholarships available to low-income adults between the ages of 18-24 wanting to learn the trade skills of construction.

During the six-month program, students will learn how to build or rehabilitate quality homes for low income families, community service, and can earn their GED.

The program also addresses a shortage of skill labor workers in our country, YouthBuild coordinators said.

Recently, Sound Transit donated $50,000 to help create a construction lab at Goodwill’s regional headquarters. It gives the students more access to hands-on work to help develop their skills and possibly turn it into a long term career.

The scholarships are for more than $17,000 for each qualifying student. There are also other eligibility requirements that you can get in detail by calling the YouthBuild Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator at 253-254-4959.

The next set of classes begin in April so those interested will want to call as soon as possible.