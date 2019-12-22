Seniors at Seattle's public high schools are taking advantage of a program allowing them to apply for free tuition at community colleges.

The Seattle Times reports that more than 1,000 students have already applied for Seattle Promise with weeks remaining before the Feb. 15 deadline.

The program offers Seattle public high school graduates two years of tuition-free education at Seattle Central, North Seattle and South Seattle community colleges.

Officials say most students in the program will still pay for books, transportation and living expenses, but they will save more than $9,900 in tuition costs.

