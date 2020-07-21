x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

education

Star of The Wonder Years is making math fun for kids!

Danica McKellar, best known for playing Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, has a new book out to help kids fight the summer slide. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Best known for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, Danica McKellar is also an accomplished mathematician. Her new book, The Times Machine, is a fun and interactive way for 2nd through 5th graders to learn math outside of the classroom. In this interview, Danica shares some much-needed homeschooling advice with parents. You can find more books, videos, and resources at McKellar Math.

Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.     