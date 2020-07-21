Star of The Wonder Years is making math fun for kids!

SEATTLE — Best known for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, Danica McKellar is also an accomplished mathematician. Her new book, The Times Machine, is a fun and interactive way for 2nd through 5th graders to learn math outside of the classroom. In this interview, Danica shares some much-needed homeschooling advice with parents. You can find more books, videos, and resources at McKellar Math.
