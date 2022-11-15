Administrators warn of 'critical' teacher shortage in Port Angeles School District

Levels are so low there is talk of canceling some classes if the numbers don't improve.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Administrators in the Port Angeles School District are warning of a "critical" shortage of staff that could have dire consequences.

Ten-percent of the district's classroom positions are vacant, leaving teachers feeling like they have no choice but to go to work.

"It's like I'd have to be hospital sick to not show up to work," said Dry Creek Elementary School teacher Kailee Lanier.

Teachers, paraeducators and substitutes are all in short supply. Until recently, the district had 31 unfilled positions. That number is down to about 16, but officials say it's still too high.

Lanier agrees.

"Everyone has emergencies. Everyone gets sick. Kids get sick. Adults get sick, too. It's important we have someone available to come support our kids if the teacher is not here," Lanier said.

At certain times, schools in Port Angeles have had to cancel classes and shuffle students to other teachers, creating classrooms of up to 30 kids.

If one person calls in sick the ripple effects can be tidal, meaning entire classes could be closed.

"That impacts all those families, parents' work schedules. It impacts students, of course," said Dry Creek Principal Julie Bryant, who has filled in as a substitute physical education teacher.

Most concerning for Bryant is the fact that many students are still struggling to get back to grade level, post-pandemic.

And time is ticking.

"I worry about - without that consistency of having a safe adult in the room - that the progress will be not as great as we'd like it to be," she said.

District Director of Special Services Dr. Rachel Summers said it's often special needs students who suffer the most.

"With kiddos sometimes it can be a little bit stressful having someone working with them they may not be used to," she said.

The district is offering bonuses and incentives of up to $1,000 along with full benefits and retirement for new hires.

Bus drivers are also needed.

The district recently sent parents an email stating, "We are reaching out to let you know that we have just enough bus drivers to run our district's routes. Unfortunately, we do not have enough substitute bus drivers due to the national labor shortage. This shortage means if a driver calls out or is unavailable to work, we could see route delays ranging from 45 minutes to two hours in picking up or dropping off students."

The district's transportation department has been using its mechanics, dispatcher, and director to drive routes to keep the buses moving since school started this year.