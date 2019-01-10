MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Parents in the Tahoma School District are demanding answers after a late-night announcement that the district's superintendent suddenly resigned.

Superintendent Tony Giurado was offered a contract in May of 2018. His resignation comes one month into the current school year.

Here's a statement posted on the school district's Facebook page:

"During a special meeting Monday night, the Tahoma School Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Tony Giurado and, in a separate vote, appointed Assistant Superintendent Lori Cloud as Acting Superintendent. The School Board and Mr. Giurado issued the following statement:

The Tahoma School District Board of Directors and Superintendent Tony Giurado have discovered that, through the fault of neither party, Mr. Giurado’s considerable high integrity, skill, knowledge, and experience are not the best match for the present needs of the District. The Board and Mr. Giurado have agreed to separate and as part of that agreement, the Board accepted Mr. Giurado’s resignation from his position as superintendent effective September 30, 2019.

The Board thanks Mr. Giurado for his service to the Tahoma community, and wishes him much future success. Mr. Giurado stated that he is “proud of the work we have done in staying focused on students, listening to our community, and supporting all of our educators. I respect the Board’s desire to move in a different direction. I leave with deep gratitude that I have had the opportunity to serve the Tahoma community, staff, and Board as superintendent."

The school board voted 5-0 to offer Giurado a contract. He was serving as the chief academic officer of the Mesa County Valley School District in Grand Junction, Colorado at the time, according to information from the Tahoma School District.

Giurado was selected over Doug Hostetter, the executive director of secondary education for Tacoma Public Schools.

There were 33 candidates that initially applied for the position.

Giurado replaced former Superintendent Rob Morrow. Morrow retired June 30, 2018.