Tahoma High School students earn top 10 finish in national civics competition

The Tahoma High School We the People team put its knowledge of the Constitution to the test at a national competition in Washington, D.C.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A group of Tahoma High School seniors earned a top 10 finish competing against schools from across the country - all testing their knowledge of the Constitution.

Tahoma High School We The People won seventh place in the national competition held in Washington, D.C. The We The People course curriculum includes the history and principles of the United States' constitutional democratic republic.

Schools have the option of participating in district, state, and national competitions to test their knowledge of the Constitution.

Top 10 Teams:

1. Grant High School, Ore.

2. Foothill High School, Calif.

3. Lincoln High School, Ore.

4. Amador Valley High School, Calif.

5. Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies, Va.;

6. Denver East High School, Colo.

7. Tahoma High School, Wash.

8. Fishers High School, Ind.

9. Maine South High School, Ill.

10. Wauwatosa West High School, Wis.

