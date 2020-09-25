Tacoma Public Schools postpones in-person learning plans due to N95 mask requirements

Tacoma Public Schools says "a significant number of staff members" are required to be fitted with N95 masks, which the district has begun the process of doing.

Tacoma Public Schools pulled back on plans to resume in-person instruction for kindergartners and special education students after receiving clarified guidance on personal protective equipment from the Department of Labor and Industries.

Those groups of students were originally supposed to resume in-person classes Monday, Sept. 28.

Under the clarified guidance, Tacoma Public Schools says "a significant number of staff members" are required to be trained and fitted with N95 masks, which the district has begun the process of doing.

During safety testing, the district also discovered many of its N95 masks did not pass safety standards.