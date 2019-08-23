SEATTLE — The organizers of “Supply South Seattle” know how important it is to have access to school supplies.

When Sophia Price and Briana Shannon realized students were struggling to get what they needed for the school year, they got to work and put together a back-to-school drive.

Price and Shannon decided to use the money from a $1,000 community grant from the nonprofit Year Up to purchase school supplies for kids on the south side. Other donations started to roll in after posting about the event on social media.

With the donations from the community and the money from the community grant, Supply South Seattle have filled backpacks with school supplies that will be given to students across the city.

Price and Shannon said the donations will help close the opportunity divide, one notebook at a time.

"Kind of looking around our community and seeing there's a huge gap, how do we fill that gap? And being a part of Year Up, that's pretty much what we stand for. We knew we needed to do something," Shannon said.

The Supply South Seattle back-to-school drive will take place at John C. Little, Sr. Park in Seattle from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019. There will be music, food and free school supplies for those who show up.

Organizers said the first 50 students to show up will receive backpacks filled with school supplies.

Anyone looking to donate school supplies can also do so Saturday.

