Summer school enrollment nearly doubles in North Thurston Public Schools

North Thurston Public Schools saw more than 800 students taking summer school classes early in the summer. Around 620 students will complete classes next week.

LACEY, Wash. — What did you do on your summer vacation? “Go to school” will be the answer for more students than ever in Lacey, thanks to the pandemic.

In 2019, before most knew what remote learning was, 345 students completed the North Thurston Public Schools "Summer Scholars" Program. In 2021, that number was more than 800 early in the summer. About 620 students are expected to complete summer courses when the program ends next week.

The district added middle school classes to the already existing summer courses for elementary and high school students.

Teacher Peter Manix has been teaching summer school history over the last four summers.

“Way more kids this year,” Manix said.

He said getting up to speed was hard for students who hadn’t been in class face-to-face with a teacher since the start of the pandemic.

”They got used to just sitting there. I even had kids who were like, ‘Oh, you want me to talk?’ Yeah," Manix said.

Landon Miles, who is about to start his junior year at North Thurston High School, had to take summer classes. He failed his online history and English classes. Miles said he struggled while taking the classes online.

“I wasn’t able to interact with my teacher to get the help I needed,” Miles said.

He’s passing all of those classes this summer.

This year’s program also has a growing number of students who chose to attend summer school. Diana Almada-Alvarez signed up for a health class to get used to going back to an actual campus five days a week.

“Kind of reminded myself what it was like to be in school,” she said.

Almada-Alvarez said she thinks she’ll be in better shape than her peers when full, in-person classes resume next month.