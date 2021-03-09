Teachers prepare to play catch-up as kids return to classrooms in Washington

A national survey found elementary school students were an average of five months behind on learning.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Over the last 18 months of hybrid learning, some students fell behind. Teachers in the classroom are preparing to try and fill in the gaps with the start of another school year.

As Victoria Dowdy prepared her fourth-grade classroom with pencils and hand sanitizer, Friday, she was optimistic about the start of a new school year.

She conceded, however, it will be another challenging year with countless students returning to classrooms still darkened by COVID-19.

A year-and-a-half of hybrid classes, or no classes at all, have set many students back. "Learning loss," as it's known, is typical for the start of any school year, but this year is expected to be especially bad.

"It's not going to be easy, but with a lot of hard work and perseverance between both the teaching staff and the students, you can make up a lot of time," said Dowdy, who teaches at Eagle Creek Elementary in Arlington.

The first few years of school build the foundation for how much and how well children learn. Because of the pandemic, some children's early learning careers are crumbling early on.

Six-year-old Ricky Dukes fell far behind in kindergarten, last year. According to his mom, Victoria Marczuk, it was a total loss.

"With counting, spelling and writing, he really didn't learn anything," she said. "They had him watching YouTube videos about dinosaurs."

Unconvinced the Northshore School District would be able to meet Ricky's needs, Victoria pulled him from school this year to teach him at home -- along with all three of her other kids.

Marczuk acknowledged turning her three-bedroom apartment into a four-student schoolhouse will be difficult, but she felt like she had no other choice.

"It hurt a lot because I knew my kids weren't getting the education they needed. They weren't being taught what they needed to know to get to the next level," Marczuk said. "From now on, I'm making sure they get the education that they need. If I have to take my kids out of the school district to get that learning, I have to do it."

For those who are returning to the classroom, elementary school teachers are trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

There will be a strong focus on literacy, and assignments will be tailored to meet each child's strengths and needs.

Children will work more in small groups so teachers can have greater interaction and be able to gauge where students are academically and socially.

Teachers also plan on having more communication with students and families from day one to stay on top of any concerns.

There are no hard numbers for how much learning incoming students may have lost over the pandemic.

In an email to KING 5 News Spokesperson for the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction Katy Payne said, "There is no common measurement for this, nor do we have any statewide assessment data we could point to. Students will be assessed individually by their teachers for academic, as well as social-emotional and well-being needs as they come back to school this fall. But those data aren’t reported back to the state."

This summer, however, the national consulting firm McKinsey surveyed 1.6 million elementary school students and found, on average, they had fallen 5 months behind in their schooling.