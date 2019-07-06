VANCOUVER, Wash. — At least 100 students at Heritage High School in Vancouver walked out Friday in support of a student who was banned from walking at graduation after he slammed the school for its treatment of bullying and sexual assault.

Charles Chandler gave his speech on Wednesday at a schoolwide ceremony. In the middle of his speech, he went off his pre-approved script.

“…the administration closes their eyes to everything that happens in this school. Their school,” he said. “The sexual assault, the bullying, the depression, the outcasts, and they do nothing to fix it. They just cast it aside like it's nothing. Or if they do take notice, they take the side of the accused and not the victim.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Vancouver student won't walk at graduation after speech slamming school's treatment of bullying, sexual assault

The school’s principal, in a letter to parents, said Chandler’s speech had "…many inaccuracies, inflammatory statements, and unsubstantiated accusations."

While the school did not approve of Chandler’s speech, students did. They cheered him following the speech and have been vocal in their support for him since. They continued to show that support with a walkout that began late Friday morning. Many students held signs to send a clear message that they believe change is needed.

Chandler said he's encouraged by the support. He said he's heard from people who graduated from the school, as far back as 2004, who thanked him for speaking up.

“It’s heartwarming because people are finally having their voices heard,” Chandler said.

Principal Derrick Garrison said Chandler was offered choices to remedy the situation, and he chose not to walk in the graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Chandler said that’s not true.

He said he chose another option: to help the school build a curriculum educating people about bullying and sexual harassment. He said he was informed later he would not be allowed to walk.

On Friday, Chandler said the focus shouldn't be on him not walking at graduation.

“This entirely isn’t about me walking. This is about causing change. We want to see change,” Chandler said.

KGW's Maggie Vespa contributed to this story.