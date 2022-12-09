Striking educators in Seattle, Eatonville continue to bargain with school districts

On Monday afternoon, classes were delayed again as strikes and bargaining continue in Seattle Public Schools and Eatonville School District.

SEATTLE — Students will not have class for a fifth day as educators strike in the state’s largest school district.

On Monday, Seattle Public Schools canceled classes. They also announced there wouldn't be classes on Tuesday.

At Garfield High, with the school band showing support, educators spent Monday back on their own beat, spending more time on the picket line.



Instructional Assistant Michael Wong said he's here because he sees so much is at stake for students.

"It means a non-equitable experience for them,” Wong said.

He says that will be the outcome if educators do not receive a fair contract, one that supports multilingual students.

Xochitl Sanchez works with Spanish-speaking students.

"We are starting from the bottom a little bit, and we are trying to get them caught up in classes with math and writing and reading,” Sanchez said.

"If we are not there, they do not know what is going on,” Wong said.

In addition to student supports, educators say they want manageable workloads and competitive pay. Wong said right now he makes about $19 an hour.

I want to see a meaningful raise, meaning enough to make living in Seattle livable and affordable for educators,” Wong said.

Seattle Education Association is providing the latest on collective bargaining updates on its website, and Seattle Public Schools is also posting updates here. The 2021-22 Certificated Instructional Staff Salary Schedule is posted on the district's website.

Over the weekend, the school district said progress is being made.



"Our bargaining teams have worked tirelessly to narrow those differences,” said Dr. Brent Jones in a message posted on the district’s website.



But overnight, negotiations went into the early morning hours, and by daybreak there was still no deal. Sanchez says it is disappointing for her and her students.



"They want to come back. They are ready to come back. And if anything, I am ready to be there with them,” said Sanchez.