Strike decisions loom for Seattle Public Schools, several other school districts

Several districts are dealing with some uncertainty. Classes have been canceled and teachers have been on the picket line since August 25th in Kent. There's a possibility of a strike in other places like Eatonville, where contract negotiations continue. In Port Angeles, the union and school district reached a tentative agreement on Monday.



“To me you have people that are making decisions and not respecting what the people who are on the ground are saying,” said Joyce McDonald, a retired Seattle Public Schools teacher who still serves as a substitute. She said teachers want more student support, workload relief, and respectful pay.



Over the holiday weekend, Seattle Public Schools sent families and staff a letter warning that a delay for the start of school is likely. It also states that the district asked Seattle Education Association to consider an agreement called a memorandum of understanding that would have guaranteed an on-time start to school, while allowing negotiations to continue. The district says the union rejected that proposal.



"To me that is a distraction because to me all we need is the district to match our sense of urgency and to be at the bargaining table,” said Jennifer Matter, President of the Seattle Education Association.