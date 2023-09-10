Students adjust on first day of split classrooms at some Seattle Public Schools

The split mixes students from different grades to keep up with the required student-to-teacher ratio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A significant reshuffling of Seattle Public Schools (SPS) classrooms started on Monday.

Some students at about half of SPS will have a new teacher or classmates in split-level classrooms.

The split mixes students from different grades to keep up with the required student-to-teacher ratio.

“He really likes his teacher and has some of his best friends there, so there’s been some anxiety about the change,” Ellie Bly said.

Bly’s son is a fourth grader at Cedar Park Elementary. His class is now split with third graders.

“I do have some academic concerns,” Bly said. “Are they going to be able to meet the needs of the fourth graders if the third graders need more time of the teachers? I think they’ll do the best they can, but they can probably use some support with some paraeducators if they have to manage a wider ability level of needs in the classroom.”

Another parent of a fourth grader at the school said she’s not worried as much about the academic consequences, but more so about the social impact.

“He’s in fourth grade and of course he wants to hang out with other fourth graders,” Marisa Scalco said.

Cedar Park Elementary School PTA said they are among more than 40 schools that are experiencing the split classrooms.

SPS said split classrooms take place to maintain the required class size ratio for elementary school students.

The district said they are required to meet the 17 students to one teacher ratio, for kindergarten through third grade, to receive their full state funding.

According to SPS, a review showed that being out of line with the ratios could risk more than $3 million in funding.

“We recognize that staff and classroom assignment changes during the school year can cause anxiety and frustration for our families. We work with our district leadership and principals to minimize disruption and make adjustments as early in the school year as possible,” SPS said in a statement.

The district said the reshuffling is not a result of a state superintendent’s office audit, but rather the annual reporting process that all districts go through to comply with regulations for kindergarten through third-grade class sizes.