Parents and former Panthers organize parade to honor Snohomish High School's graduates

The Snohomish High School Panthers borrowed one of their long-running Homecoming traditions and celebrated grads with “the serpentine.”

Graduation ceremonies across Washington have been very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many high school and college graduates have had to participate in virtual ceremonies, or none at all. That's why some parents in Snohomish County decided to organize something special for their grads.

"It’s like a giant spirit parade that goes through town and snakes through the neighborhoods," explained student Conner Watt.

The parent organized rally included a collection of former graduates who wanted to participate, including several proud Panthers who are now firefighters in Snohomish.

Principal Eric Cahan said despite the circumstances of COVID-19, people are keeping their spirits up.

"People feel bad for the kids but at the same time the kids have their chins up and are obviously enjoying themselves and feel recognized and feel celebrated," said Cahan.