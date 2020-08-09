Several school districts cancel classes over power outages, fires

High winds that knocked out power to thousands and fanned wildfires across Washington state forced several districts to cancel classes.

Several school districts in western Washington canceled classes Tuesday due to power outages, fires, and air quality.

Sumner-Bonney Lake School District canceled class Tuesday due to a widespread power outage affecting thousands of people.

With high winds in the forecast and fires in the area, district officials said they were "uncertain when power can be restored."

Federal Way School District also canceled classes due to a power outage.

Classes in the Orting School District were also canceled.