Thousands of students will become graduates of the University of Washington on Saturday, including one woman who’s been at it since 1964.

Barbara Holm, 74, will graduate with a degree in Fine Arts. It marks the culmination of work that has been interrupted by life over the years.

“I started in the winter of 1964. I went to Western first for the first year in an effort to get away and strike out on my own – but being a husky called me back,” Holm said.

Holm says she originally enjoyed college socially more than academically, and at a certain point, her father gave her an ultimatum.

“My father said its either the airlines or the army. So, taking him seriously, I went ahead and flew for United for a while then came back,” she said.

Holm worked for IBM upon her return, and they began to pay for her to take night classes. The journey was back on.

As her graduation day approaches, Holm knew she wanted to get her degree before her grandkids became college students themselves.

“When I realized my grandkids were coming up and they’re going to be next, I realized ‘I better graduate before they get here,’” she said.

“I was on campus at one point when one of my daughters was a freshman, and I think it’s probably better that they own the campus on their own,” Holm said.

So how did she decide to get back into the classroom? Holm credits her friends and family for being her biggest cheerleaders.

“When I moved here to Sandpoint [neighborhood] and had a new group of friends who were fairly academic,” she said. “I thought to myself maybe I should take a look at what it would be like to finish.”

Holm met with her advisor, who she said was an incredibly encouraging person, and realized it would not take much.

“So, I started taking one or two classes every quarter and just caught the fever,” said Holm. “So, the end was in sight at that point – the goal was in sight, but oh what a challenge.”

Holm said when she picked up her cap and gown, it was kind of like receiving a final blessing on her efforts to be educated.

“My family put such importance on that,” she said.

Holm is graduating Saturday under her maiden name to honor her grandparents from Denmark because of the importance they placed on education.

Her daughter and granddaughters have been hard at work over the past few days planning a big celebration for Holm. Jennifer Yerkes said seeing her mom finish something she started so long ago makes her very proud and sets an excellent example for her children.

“The greatest thing that my daughters have learned from their grandma Yaya going back to school is, it doesn’t matter how old you are, or what’s going on in your life. The main thing is to follow your hearts, and your dreams and nothing can get in your way,” Yerkes said.

Holm said despite her age, this process of going to school has been an enjoyable one.

“People seem to think at the age of 74 this is like climbing Mount Everest and it wasn’t that hard – it’s really been more fun than I can tell you,” she said.

As for what is next, Holm plans to continue taking classes that interest her.



“I would say that I think in life you never really graduate. I think that every day is another opportunity for education and being at the university is just a climate for opening up your mind for new things and expanding your consciousness.”

