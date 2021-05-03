Seattle teachers, district continue impasse over in-person learning

The Seattle Education Association took a vote of 'no confidence' against the superintendent. The district says the impasse affects hundreds of students.

SEATTLE — The Seattle teachers' union says it has no confidence in Superintendent Denise Juneau or the district's plans to return some kids to in-person instruction.

The vote, late Wednesday, was followed by a stern public rebuke from the district office, which declared that the union "voted to disregard the current MOU that allows Seattle Public Schools to deem work as essential in our pandemic response." The MOU is a memorandum of understanding.

It is another public display over the conflicting opinions about a return to class in the state's largest school district. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) had previously announced that Special Pathways students would return on March 11, but the union has filed claims of unfair labor practice.

There are no plans to return yet, for kids in kindergarten or above.

"It sounds like they're just deadlines, arbitrary deadlines. And my question would be who's, who's creating these deadlines," said Davina Diaz, who would be one of the instructors forced back next week.

"There are safety protocol violations that are already happening. Superintendent Juneau is not addressing those safety protocol violations," Diaz said. "So for the move to bring in thousands of students into buildings that already are not equitable with safety protocols. How does that work? How are we supposed to trust that our students and our lives are safe?"

School Board President Chandra Hampson says she understands the underlying lack of trust between teachers, and district leadership.

But, she said, there are hundreds of children that are impacted by the standoff. She said 850 students, districtwide, are enrolled in intensive service pathways (ISP) and will be phased in next month.

All told, Hampson said, there are 1,800 students enrolled in the program, and 56% of those are students of color and the district believes there is an equity issue that needs to be addressed.

Hampson also said if teachers don't return, there are "backup plans," which include bringing central staff employees into schools to fill the gap.

The acrimony comes as enrollment numbers continue to decline. Currently nearly 54,000 students are enrolled in Seattle Public Schools.

Kindergarten enrollment is down 16.2%, according to OSPI data, with first grade down 5.1%, and an overall decline of 3.0%. Hampson said unless the legislature intervenes, the headcount will mean a reduction of $22 million from the SPS budget.