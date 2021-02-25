Seattle Public Schools names interim superintendent

Dr. Brent Jones will serve as the Seattle school district's superintendent for one year.

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools has a new interim superintendent.

On Wednesday, The Seattle Public Schools School Board named Dr. Brent Jones the district's interim superintendent. He's scheduled to start by the end of June and will serve in the position until June 30, 2022.

Jones will take over for Superintendent Denise Juneau, who has announced she will step down when her contract expires in June.

“This past year has been difficult for students and families. Tough decisions and challenges continue to face the district," said Jones. "We have an opportunity to reimagine education so that we return stronger and more student-centered than we were before the pandemic. Our students deserve a future of excellence.”

Jones joined the Seattle school district back in 2008 and worked as the district's chief officer of equity, partnerships and engagement until joining King County Metro in 2019 as the assistant general manager of strategy and partnerships.

“This is a great outcome for SPS students and families. The selection of Dr. Jones brings needed stability and connectivity to Seattle Public Schools during this time of uncertainty and transition,” said Board President Chandra Hampson. “He is an experienced district leader with a proven track record supporting students, community and staff of color, while striving for overall operational excellence. It is a most critical set of skills at this difficult time.”

Jones' family has been in Seattle for generations and he graduated from Franklin High School. He holds a bachelor's degree in zoology from the University of Washington as well as a master's degree in adult learning and human resource development and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Texas-Austin.

Juneau has served as superintendent for the last two and a half years.