Seattle Public Schools will continue remote learning through Jan. 2021

Students in Seattle Public Schools will continue virtual learning until at least Jan. 28, 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the district announced Friday.

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) will continue with virtual learning for the remainder of the semester, which is Jan. 28, 2021 for most students.

The state's largest district made the announcement on Friday after acknowledging a rise in coronavirus cases for King County.

SPS tweeted, "We are committed to working with families, students, and community to continually refine remote learning and support high quality instruction no matter the circumstances. A leadership team has been re-convened to inform next steps."

A small number of SPS students in special education can continue with specialized in-person instruction, the district said.