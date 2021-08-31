Seattle Public Schools warns of bus delays on first day of school

Parents are 'encouraged' to have a back-up plan for getting their students to school for the first few weeks of school.

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is warning families they can expect up to two-hour delays on bus routes on Sept. 1 - the first day of school.

The district's transportation department sent out a message to parents Tuesday night to inform them.

"We apologize for the interruption of your student's yellow bus service. There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and we are working with our yellow bus provider to hire more drivers and reduce service interruptions," the message reads, in part.

The message goes on to "encourage" parents to have an alternative way of getting students to school Wednesday, Sept. 1, and a "back-up transportation plan for the first weeks of school."

A list of routes impacted by the driver shortage can be found here.