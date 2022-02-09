Seattle Public Schools teachers to vote on strike authorization this weekend

SEATTLE — A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families in Seattle as the union representing educators at Seattle Public Schools vote to authorize a potential strike. In a letter addressed to parents Friday evening, SPS said it is already preparing, should school become delayed on Sept. 7 -- the first day of school -- due to a teacher strike. SPS said it is working on a plan to provide pick-up meals and is reaching out to community childcare providers to support families. After-school athletics will go on, even if there is a class delay due to the strike, according to the letter. "We know the challenges placed on students and families when schools are closed," the letter said, adding that the district is "optimistic an agreement will be reached."

"While this news is disappointing, SPS believes mediation is necessary. We remain committed to the needs of our students and to a meaningful negotiations process," said SPS Assistant Superintendent of Public Affairs Beverly Redmond.



The last time SEA went on strike was in 2015. Seven years later, parents are bracing for the possibility of one happening next week.



"Parents do have a lot to say, I mean coming out of a pandemic, especially," said parent Robert Cruickshank.



What should have been a relaxing, summer's end holiday weekend has become one tinged with concern for Cruickshank's family.



"How would we plan for the next week? We're going to assume they're going to school on Wednesday? What if they don't? So it does add a bit of anxiety for the holiday weekend for sure," Cruickshank said.



He and dozens of other community members signed an open letter addressed to the school district to urge the school board the superintendent to come to an agreement with SEA.



"It's not okay to let this drag on," Cruickshank said.



While the union wants higher pay for the lowest paid staff, a bulk of its demands include better support systems for special education and multilingual programs, plus better control over class sizes.



SEA members are voting through the weekend and have until Tuesday, 9 a.m. to submit their vote to authorize a strike.



The outcome of the vote will be announced on Tuesday.