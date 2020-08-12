Seattle Public Schools superintendent will leave district when contract is up

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published before the announcement was made.
Seattle Public Schools superintendent Denise Juneau announced that she will be leaving the district when her contract is up at the end of June 2021.
Juneau didn't get into detail on her reasons for leaving in a letter to the district, but she did say she wants a united school board to choose a superintendent whom they can "co-lead and move forward together."
In October, the local NAACP chapter said Juneau has not done enough to address systemic racism in the school district, and they called for her removal.
Juneau has served as superintendent for the last two and a half years.
"I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead and learn here. I will carry the spirit and lessons of this community and experience with me and hope that our time spent together has helped strengthen the foundation for the continued growth for all our truly remarkable students," Juneau said in a letter to the district.