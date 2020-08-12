Seattle Public Schools superintendent will leave district when contract is up

Denise Juneau announced that she will not return to Seattle Public Schools as superintendent when her contract finishes at the end of June 2021.

Juneau didn't get into detail on her reasons for leaving in a letter to the district, but she did say she wants a united school board to choose a superintendent whom they can "co-lead and move forward together."

In October, the local NAACP chapter said Juneau has not done enough to address systemic racism in the school district, and they called for her removal.

Juneau has served as superintendent for the last two and a half years.