Seattle Public Schools start remote learning Friday

Grades 1-12 will start remote classes in Seattle on Sept. 4 and preschool and kindergarten students will start Sept. 8. Technology Resource Centers have opened.

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) students will start remote learning classes on Sept. 4 this year. The school calendar was approved by the School Board Wednesday evening.

The calendar has first through 12th-grade students starting class on Sept. 4 and preschool and kindergarten students starting Sept. 8. The following will be the regular school day start times:

Elementary and K-8 schools:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Middle and high schools:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 a.m. - 3:50 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 2:35 p.m.

Sept. 4-11 will be considered the "Strong Start" days, according to a statement from SPS spokesperson Tim Robinson.

During those days, teachers will focus on making sure students know how to use their technology tools to access learning, as well as their emotional well-being, culturally responsive community building, and family connections.

Two hours each day will be dedicated to student supports, Robinson said. For the remaining school hours, teachers will give supplemental activities for each day of the first week that are to take place offline and independent of a teacher.

The schedule for Sept. 4-11 will be slightly different than the regular school days, which will take effect Sept. 14. For the week of Sept. 4-11, SPS is recommending the following schedules be followed across grades and classrooms.

Elementary: 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

K-8 schools: 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Middle School: 9 - 11 a.m.

High School: 9 - 11 a.m.

Schools will individually communicate their "Strong Start" approach, according to SPS.

Individual student schedules will be distributed to families Wednesday, Sept. 2.

To learn more about the SPS "Strong Start" plan, click here.

SPS has also launched eight Technology Resource Centers for parents and students to get help with anything from laptop and SPS device setup to English language instructional support. The centers will be open for about eight weeks at the start of the school year.

The eight schools which will serve as popup locations for the Technology Resource Centers are Concord, Rainier Elementary, Aki Korouse Middle School, Bailey Gatzert, Nathan Hale, John Marshall, Chief Sealth, and Mercer. That last three locations are already serving as resource locations for staff. The other locations were selected based on needs and will help with technical issues and other support for parents and students.

They open September 14.

The decision to do this was based on feedback from parents over the summer about needing more resources and help with the remote learning software and equipment.

There are currently only three open, but the others are expected to open after Sept. 14. For a full list, click here.