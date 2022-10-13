Seattle Public Schools adding 5 school days to make up for those missed during strike

The five days added are Feb. 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the five school days that will be added to the calendar this year to make up for those missed during the September teacher strike.

The five days added are Feb. 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.

These dates were negotiated by the district and the teachers union before being approved by the school board.

According to SPS, high school graduation ceremony dates will be rescheduled based on the updated 2022-23 school year calendar. High school calendars will be updated with specific graduation dates by Oct. 21.

To view start and end times for all schools, visit the SPS website.

The first day of school was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, but was pushed back to Sept. 14 because of the strike.

Under the new contract, union-represented teachers and school staff will get a 7% raise this year, followed by a 4% raise over the next two school years. If the cost of living increases in the second and third years of the agreement, wages will increase to match it.

Additional expenditures will include hiring part-time social workers at some schools, hiring five certified nurses next year and creating a new racial equity advancement specialist position.

Libraries will also receive additional funding under the agreement. Those in schools with the highest needs will receive $50,000.

Special education will receive additional support, with professional development opportunities for teachers to support instructional practices to better serve students' learning needs.