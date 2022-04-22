Enrollment, financing key issues leading to closure of West Seattle high school

The Board of Directors at Seattle Lutheran High School said the decision came after two years of working with Hope Lutheran Church on a path forward.

SEATTLE — A West Seattle private school that has served the community for 45 years confirmed Friday it is closing its doors at the end of the current school year.

The Board of Directors of Seattle Lutheran High School said the decision was made after trying for two years to find a path forward with Hope Lutheran Church.

The two-year effort was intended to find a path for the school and church to lead to "sustainable" enrollment, compensation for staff and the "educational experience" for students.

"After considering all available information for the 2022 / 2023 academic year, including enrollment, financing, and recruitment and retention of key faculty and staff, we did not see a way forward that could safely and responsibly accomplish these objectives," said Hamilton Gardiner, president of the Board of Directors of Seattle Lutheran High School.

The board of directors will continue to employ staff over the next year to help students and families transition to other schools.

Gardiner said the board of directors will use the next year to also consider how the school's building and facilities will be used going forward. The board of directors said it will continue its relationship with Hope Lutheran Church to "explore a new vision."

Seattle Lutheran High School was chartered in 1976 by an association of over 30 Lutheran churches in greater Seattle and opened its doors on September 17, 1978.