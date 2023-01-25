Seattle high school students present their final projects 'Shark Tank' style

Students at Raisbeck Aviation High School presented original business ideas like a mental health recovery app and airport terminal-specific video games.

SEATTLE — Local high school students in Seattle put a television twist on their semester finals.

Select juniors and seniors presented their vision for new, original business ideas in a "Shark Tank"-style format that featured an audience of classmates and a panel of mentors and judges.

From mental health applications to Ethopian food fusion, the students presented their proposals and received feedback from the panel. The judges ranged from local business mentors to video game designers and each of them ultimately cast a vote of confidence for their favorite ideas.

The students are a part of Raisbeck Aviation High School and Principal Theresa Tipton says the school was created to cater to the next generation of aviators and industry professionals.

“We are surrounded by more than 400 aviation and aerospace companies — they’re the heart of the economy here in the Pacific Northwest,” Tipton said.

Tipton says the public high school is a choice school in the Highline school district and accepts students in a lottery system.

Since 2013, Raisbeck Aviation High School has been located on East Marginal Way South and is surrounded by the Museum of Flight, Boeing field and many other companies that contribute to the school's mission.

“Many of these students don’t see themselves piloting an aircraft and are simply interested in the business side, so we offer the business of aviation,” Tipton said.

The "Shark Tank"-style business competition was hosted by Humanities Teacher Marcie Wombold.

“Each of them created something that was personally meaningful — that they didn’t feel was already out there in the market.” says Wombold.

A mental health recovery app was presented alongside video games specifically designed for airport terminals, a premium aerospace-themed apparel line and an Ethiopian food truck.