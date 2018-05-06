Researchers at Washington State University and the University of Idaho have discovered a new way to estimate how fast magma is recharging underneath the Yellowstone supervolcano.

Unfortunately, their findings do not help predict if the volcano will erupt. Instead, the study helps researchers better understand how pools of basalt magma recharge the system.

“It is the coal in the furnace that’s heating things up,” Peter Larson, a professor in WSU’s School of the Environment, said in a statement. “It’s heating up the boiler. The boiler is what explodes. This tells us what is heating the boiler.”

The volcano’s last major eruption was around 640,000 years ago and one of the largest known blast on earth. Scientists believe the eruption spewed more than 2,000 times as much ash as Mount St. Helens did in 1980.

Rhyolite is a significant element in a volcano’s power that breaks through the earth during an eruption. Larson and his colleagues focused their research on the basalt magma heating the explosive, silica-rich rhyolite from below.

“This gives us an idea of how much magma is recharging the volcano every year,” said Larson.

The research team “spiked” hot springs in Yellowstone National Park with a stable hydrogen isotope called deuterium. Scientists used the temperatures of the hot springs and how long it took for the deuterium to return to background levels to calculate the amount of water and heat flowing out of the spring.

The data gathered allowed the team to estimate the amount of magma entering the supervolcano from the mantle. Their findings also showed that previous studies underestimated the amount of heat leaving the springs and the amount of water flowing through the springs.

The study also helps inform how heat is transported to the earth's surface from molten rock, which has implications for geothermal energy.

