Elected officials respond to Bellevue School District's 3-school consolidation plan

Bellevue parents sent a new letter to school district officials about the elementary school consolidation plan as elected officials weigh in.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — In KING 5's continued coverage of the Bellevue School District's plan to close and consolidate three elementary schools - requests for comment have been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state representatives who serve the potentially impacted neighborhoods.

Currently, the district has identified seven elementary schools with "declining enrollment" that are under consideration for the consolidation plan.

The seven elementary schools under consideration for the plan include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge, and Wilburton

Parents in the district expect a recommendation on the three selected schools to be announced during the Feb. 9 school board meeting.

A spokesperson for Rep. Vandana Slatter (D-48th District) said an official statement is forthcoming but currently, she is "actively working with the school district to communicate parental concerns her office has received."

"I particularly empathize with students, families, educators, and the community built around these very local, close-knit neighborhoods with their elementary schools. Truly, this is the essential ingredient to much success for the Bellevue School District. Unfortunately, declining enrollment is an issue that won't be going away anytime soon. During the global pandemic, we worked with school districts and our federal partners to issue funding via the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). These funds were distributed statewide based on Title 1 allocations. Where those funds fell short, the legislature invested billions of dollars to stabilize funding at pre-pandemic enrollment levels," said Rep. My-Linh Thai (D-41st District), who is a former Bellevue School Board Director, in a statement.

In addition, Rep. Thai laid out three areas of impact in her response to KING 5. To read her full response, scroll down.

KING 5 is awaiting a response from the governor and several other state legislators.

During the week of Jan. 23, the district hosted listening sessions and open houses at each of the seven schools in question.

In addition to speaking at listening sessions, some parents are outlining their concerns and are sending group letters to the BSD.

One of the latest group letters from parents to the district has an online option for parents to also sign their names. It asks for access to the data the district is using to make its decision, an explanation of district policy as it relates to closures and more transparency.

Rep. Thai's full statement:

“When I first heard about the proposed school closures, my heart sank. I particularly empathize with students, families, educators, and the community built around these very local, close-knit neighborhoods with their elementary schools. Truly, this is the essential ingredient to much success for the Bellevue School District.

As a former school board director for Bellevue School District, I see this consolidation as the result of multiple issues we are facing as a state and nation. I think it’s important to approach this issue systematically because parents, school districts, and the state all want the same thing: an education system that is fully staffed, funded and meets the needs of children and families.

First, declining enrollment has been exacerbated by a lack of affordable housing in the school district. New developments don’t cater to families, so when a school district lacks a stable and affordable environment for children to grow in, enrollment stability will decrease.

Second, our community is highly dependent upon the tech industry. Workers who have moved to our community on an H1B visa are leaving due to widespread layoffs. That means hundreds of families are returning to their country of origin. We need to have a broader discussion at the federal level on immigration policy reform because these families are integral to our community and school system.

Third, a lack of affordable childcare and healthcare, growth in wages and purchasing power, and an overall lack of affordability in goods is causing many Washingtonians to reconsider starting a family. The result is a declining birth rate and fewer children in our schools. As early as 2018, Bellevue Schools had data forecasting flat enrollment rates. This was before the pandemic and confluence of these systemic issues.

Unfortunately, declining enrollment is an issue that won’t be going away anytime soon. During the global pandemic, we worked with school districts and our federal partners to issue funding via the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). These funds were distributed statewide based on Title 1 allocations. Where those funds fell short, the legislature invested billions of dollars to stabilize funding at pre-pandemic enrollment levels.