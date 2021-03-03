Renton teachers union challenges school district on return to in-person learning

Teachers represented by the Renton Education Association voted to defy the district's plan and not return to in-person learning.

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton School District scheduled kindergartners to resume in-person learning on Wednesday, though many teachers say it’s still not safe.

“I know my students need to get in-person services. That can not come at the cost of my students, myself or my staff becoming ill,” said Silvia Flores, a Renton teacher.

Teachers represented by the Renton Education Association (REA) voted to defy the district's plan and not return to in-person learning on Wednesday.

Mary Jo McLaughlin, President of the Renton Education Association, said, “Our teachers are brave and courageous, and they are willing to return in person to teach. What they are opposed to is returning when the district has not met the safety protocols that are in place by LNI and the Department of Health.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that educators and licensed child care workers are effective for the COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately.

Inslee toured Lake Elementary School in Bellevue Tuesday morning, calling it “heartening to see in-person learning being done safely.”

Today I had the pleasure of visiting Phantom Lake Elementary School in the Bellevue School District.



It’s heartening to see in-person learning being done safely and to hear how adaptable and resilient our students can be. pic.twitter.com/eCOEhZW4Jy — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 2, 2021

Union leadership in Renton said the district’s plan for in-person learning lacks district-wide standards. The REA said there are still gray areas, including what to do if a student doesn’t want to wear a mask and a procedure for contract tracing.

Throughout this process, across many districts, unions have been criticized for dragging their feet.

Washington state has been among the slowest to return to classrooms, with about one-third of students in some form of in-person learning.

“I think that my students need to be back in person. I totally hear those frustrations. But at the end of the day, we’re talking about life and death,” Renton teacher Flores said.