Renton kindergarten begins in-person learning while older grades wait for word

The Renton teachers union reached an agreement with the district to resume in-person learning, starting with the youngest grades and some special education classes.

RENTON, Wash. — A last-minute deal between the Renton Education Association (REA) and Renton School District means the first day of in-person learning went on as scheduled Wednesday.



Sierra Heights Elementary School in Renton was one of many schools across the district to welcome back certain preschool, kindergarten and special education students to the classroom.

The REA had previously claimed the district could not prove proper safety protocols were in place for a safe return. However, on Tuesday, the two sides reached an agreement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced educators are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately.



For parent Michelle Letterer, dropping off her kindergartener was a step toward returning to normal.

“He’s scared and nervous and excited, all at the same time. He’s really excited to see the kids he’s been seeing on the computer,” Letterer said. “I think it’s going to be good for him, he needs the socialization and in-person learning."

Kindergarten students will attend class in person two-and-a-half hours a day, four days a week. Families will be asked to take a daily health screening before dropping off their students.

“You can open safely without a vaccine. This just puts a tremendous foundation under all of those safety protocols and makes it that much more viable for anyone concerned about reopening schools,” said Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

He believes that teachers having access to vaccinations will help accelerate the return to in-person learning, though don’t expect existing protocol, such as masks and social distancing, to go anywhere anytime soon.

In Renton, 1st through 5th grades will return in phases through the end of April.