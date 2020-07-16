Redmond teens offer study guides in exchange for COVID-relief donations

Review for Relief helps teens study for ACT, SAT, and Advanced Placement. #k5evening

REDMOND, Wash. — When COVID-19 shut down Washington State high schools, many students lost access to their study groups.

That's when 17-year-old Dania Ahmed had an idea: Create study guides so people can continue preparing for their exams and use the money raised to support COVID Relief efforts.

She turned to classmates Emily Deng and Ashley Chiu; and together, they founded Review for Relief.

They stressed how critical it is for students to have access to study materials no matter their income.

"It can be the difference between getting college credit and having to pay for a college class. It can also be for scholarship or merit. It's a big deal to have the preparation you need, especially for lower-income families, " explains Dania.

So far, Review for Relief has raised more than 5 thousand dollars.

They say all the money goes to Direct Relief, which provides protective gear for health care workers.

Since January, the nonprofit has delivered more than 12 million N95 and surgical masks; and more than 4 million gloves

Dania, Ashley, and Emily say they get to play a part in making a difference, not only in other communities but close to home.

Review for Relief is now expanding to help with essay feedback and they now even offer a high school survival guide.