Port Angeles Education Association votes to authorize strike

School is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Port Angeles School District.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Port Angeles Education Association voted to authorize a strike just three days before school is set to begin.

Port Angeles Education Association is made up of 250 educators in the Port Angeles Public Schools.

The union claims the Port Angeles School District "has yet to agree to the supports our students and our educators need to be successful."

“If the district team is willing to come in, commit the time and attention then we can reach an agreement,” said Port Angeles Education Association President John Henry. “Get the district to the table and we can get this done. PAEA is ready. We have been since February.”

The teacher's union claims the school district only scheduled four partial bargaining dates since June. In part, teachers are bargaining over planning time and class sizes.

Other teachers' unions around the state have also voted to authorize strikes during contract negotiations with school districts.

The Kent School District has canceled the first day of school multiple times amid a teachers' strike, where teachers are bargaining for higher wages, lower class sizes and more manageable case loads.