PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide restrictions on mass gatherings, several Oregon universities say they are planning to hold in-person classes this fall.

The University of Oregon, University of Portland and George Fox University have all announced their intentions to be ready for students to come back for the next school year. At the same time, they all said student safety and preventing the spread of the coronavirus will be prioritized.

Here’s what the universities had to say in their announcements:

University of Oregon

President Michael Schill said plans to hold in-person classes will be coordinated with local, state and national leaders, in addition to other universities on the West Coast.

“Given the realities of the COVID-19 crisis and the fact that there are numerous variables outside of our control, it is unlikely that our fall quarter will look just like last fall,” Schill said. “But I am committed to doing everything in my power to enable us to return to the type of residential university that is so special for all of us.”

Schill said the university will explore reducing density in offices, dorms and dining halls, along with testing and contact tracing for students and employees in an effort to safeguard the community.

Schill said national experts have estimated a 15% decline in enrollment for the coming school year. The UO is planning for the possibility of a 17% reduction in state appropriations. Read the president’s letter to the UO community

University of Portland

University President Rev. Mark Poorman said the UP is planning for an in-person start to the fall term.

“As of today, our energies are focused on a return to in-person instruction this fall,” he said. “Face-to-face interaction is critical to our mission at UP, and we’re going to do everything we can to safely bring our students, faculty and staff back onto campus. Doing so will require adaptability on the part of all community members.”

George Fox University

In a post entitled “Our promise to students” on the university’s website, George Fox University said the school will be open this fall to “to any student who wants to be transformed.”

The university is making personal protective equipment (PPE) and is working on plans for physical distancing in residence halls.

The post noted that the university will always follow mandates from the governor’s office. Read more

RELATED: George Fox University making face shields for health care workers

Oregon State University

Oregon State University hasn't put out an official statement, but its website FAQ shows recruitment and visit programs are only canceled through June 12 as the school works "to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19 locally, nationally and globally."

The office of admissions is still open and is still accepting applications for fall 2020.

"Mail is being opened, and letters of admission are being sent. But, some of us are working on behalf of Beaver Nation (current and future) from our homes with screaming kids trying to interrupt our Zoom meetings," the university says. "Yeah, we're ready to get back to doing this in-person too. Ahh, the good old days."

A virtual campus tour has been set up, and fall 2020 resource pages are available for incoming freshmen and transfers.

RELATED: Here is Gov. Kate Brown's detailed road map to reopen Oregon: What about schools? Child care? Restaurants?