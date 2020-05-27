Thousands sign online petition asking Inslee to allow outdoor high school graduations

Thousands have signed an online petition asking Gov. Jay Inslee to allow school districts to decide whether or not to host outside commencement ceremonies.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — No classes in Washington state also means no school activities. However, a petition circulating on social media is asking Governor Jay Inslee to allow school districts to decide whether they can host safe, in-person high school graduation ceremonies.

The petition was created by Brenda Grassel, whose daughter is a senior and attends high school in Spokane County. Over social media and through a Change.org petition, Grassel is asking people to reach out to local and state government officials. As of Wednesday morning, the petition had more than 8,600 signatures.

“It’s that loss of not being able to reflect back on prom or that time with your close friends,” said Grassel.

Grassel said her daughter’s school district, which has three high schools with roughly 500 seniors each, has already created a plan for and outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony. The district is now waiting for the green light from Gov. Inslee.

According to Washington state’s four-phased reopening plan, people will not be able to attend large gatherings until the very end of the process.

The petition argues that companies like Boeing and Amazon are operating with large numbers of employees and said it’s unfair that a school district cannot make its own decision.

“If you go on the Change.org petition, you can see the comments from the kids themselves and it’s very heartbreaking,” said Grassel.

Grassel imagines outdoor graduations happening with students sitting six feet apart and possibly wearing masks. She said immediate families could then sit in the bleachers separated from other groups.