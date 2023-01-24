Ocean Shores Elementary closed after wave of illnesses reported

When someone tests positive: Students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for five days, regardless of vaccination status. They may return after the five-day isolation period if they don’t have symptoms and have had no fever for the previous 24 hours. Those who test positive after the five-day isolation period must extend their isolation another five days. Those with symptoms are also required to stay at home.

When someone returns from isolation: After returning from the five-day isolation, both students and staff should wear a “well-fitted” mask for five more days. DOH also encourages students and staff to test again before returning.

What notifications are required: Schools and childcare facilities are required to notify students, staff, and families of cases and of an outbreak. These notifications can be made through newsletters, dashboards, or group messages, for example. Schools are encouraged to include details such as the number of cases and locations where students may have been exposed.