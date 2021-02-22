Northshore's Michelle Reid awarded National Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Michelle Reid, superintendent of the Northshore School District, was named National Superintendent of the Year last week.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A long-time Washington educator has been awarded national recognition for her work.

Dr. Michelle Reid, superintendent of the Northshore School District (NSD), was named the 2021 AASA National Superintendent of the Year during a virtual event on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

"I want to thank our community, our students, our staff, our elected board of directors, our families, and our community partners," said Reid. "This is really a great recognition for the Northshore School District and the community at large."

The award recognizes the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents as well as pays tribute to those leading our public schools, according to the Washington Association of School Administrators.

Reid joined the Northshore School District as superintendent in 2016 and has a long history of education administration experience. She previously worked as the superintendent of South Kitsap School District as well as the deputy superintendent, district athletic director and high school principal in the Port Angeles School District, according to a release from NSD.

“She is an extraordinary superintendent, who exemplifies the important work of all superintendents to create positive pathways for students in these extraordinary times," said Paul G. Osland, the president of First Student.