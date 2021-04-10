New partnership paves the way for new Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center

The city announced that Mayor Jenny Durkan and Interim Superintendent Brent Jones signed a letter of intent to move forward on the project.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle and Seattle Public Schools announced a new partnership to build a new Memorial Stadium at the Seattle Center, and possibly a new public school a few blocks away.

The city announced that Mayor Jenny Durkan and Interim Superintendent Brent Jones signed a letter of intent to move forward on the project. The plan is to make it part of a $66.5 million property tax levy for what’s called Buildings, Technology and Academics/Athletics Capital Levy.

Though the school district is seeing its overall enrollment declining, more students are living in the growing number of condos and apartments downtown. Part of the agreement would be the potential to build a new school on city property over the site of what was the south portal to the Battery Street Tunnel, if more capacity is needed. The tunnel is now filled in. It and the Alaskan Way Viaduct were replaced by a two-mile long tunnel under downtown Seattle.

Meanwhile, the 74-year-old Memorial Stadium is in need of replacement. A current letter of intent paves the way for a new stadium that "better serves the school district" while providing a venue at Seattle Center.

“City government and Seattle Public Schools are coming together with a plan to deliver on a downtown school and a new Memorial Stadium – this is a win-win for students and families across Seattle. We have seen the transformative power of Climate Pledge Arena, and now, we have a once-in a lifetime opportunity make progress on Memorial Stadium – one that will provide incredible opportunities for our youth and the community,” Durkan said. “Students from across the district should not have to play in facilities that are in disrepair. We owe it to the youth of our city for generations to come to build a first-class facility in the heart of our transforming Seattle Center.”